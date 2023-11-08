Keystone Financial Group Invests $274,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,177,000 after acquiring an additional 416,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,517,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,596,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $158,434,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,791,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,188,000 after buying an additional 72,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

