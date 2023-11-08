3,440 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

