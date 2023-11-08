Keystone Financial Group Invests $251,000 in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 134,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.