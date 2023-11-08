2,886 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

