Keystone Financial Group Makes New $262,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

