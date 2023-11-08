Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 1,819 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,819 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

