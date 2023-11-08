Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The India Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in The India Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

