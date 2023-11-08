6,766 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

