Keystone Financial Group Invests $312,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,258,000 after purchasing an additional 517,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 901,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,455,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,652,000 after acquiring an additional 68,954 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

