3,421 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 16.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 874.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 16,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.