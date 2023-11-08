Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after buying an additional 280,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $232.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.27. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

