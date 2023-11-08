Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,208,000 after buying an additional 2,989,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after buying an additional 1,570,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

