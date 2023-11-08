Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 2,086 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $170.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

