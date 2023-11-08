Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 7,518 BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

