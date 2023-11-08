Keystone Financial Group Invests $371,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,189 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 298.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,477 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $5,760,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $301,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.1 %

COIN stock opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,704 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

