DEI (DEI) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $22.87 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00207453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011543 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000824 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.