HC Wainwright Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $8.75

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.41% from the stock’s previous close.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.49.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

HL stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after buying an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 40.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,091,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after buying an additional 3,757,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Hecla Mining by 161.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,204,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 3,216,959 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

