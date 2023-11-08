Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $26.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $294,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

