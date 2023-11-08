StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.