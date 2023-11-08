StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.