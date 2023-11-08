Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDC. TheStreet cut Teradata from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.90.

TDC opened at $45.62 on Friday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,993,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Teradata by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Teradata by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

