StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEWR. DA Davidson cut New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.21.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR opened at $86.98 on Friday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 71.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 28.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

