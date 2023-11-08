Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.2 %
BLIN opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
