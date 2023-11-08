USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE USDP opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.39. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in USD Partners by 145.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

