StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.30 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $165.32 million, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

About Computer Task Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

