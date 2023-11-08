StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.30 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $165.32 million, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
