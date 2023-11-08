StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

AINC stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Ashford has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

