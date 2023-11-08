Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance
AXDX opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
