Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

AXDX opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,249,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 220,646 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.