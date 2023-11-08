MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 1.4 %

MIXT opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

About MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.