ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Down 21.4 %

OBSV stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

