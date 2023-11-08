PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

PFSweb Stock Performance

PFSW stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PFSweb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PFSweb by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 51.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

