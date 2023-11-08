Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In related news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $104,486.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,353.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $45,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,115.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $104,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,353.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,341 shares of company stock valued at $170,689. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 453,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $956,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

