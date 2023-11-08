NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEWT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $32,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,310 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

