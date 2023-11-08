Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

BGI stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Birks Group by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

