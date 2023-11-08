Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.07 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.86.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. Equities analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
