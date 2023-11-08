Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.07 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. Equities analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

