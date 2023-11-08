NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Price Performance
NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
