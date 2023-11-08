Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after purchasing an additional 793,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after buying an additional 66,044 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

