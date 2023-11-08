Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CULP opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. Research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Culp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

