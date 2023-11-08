Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 71,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

