Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Ebix Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.61. Ebix has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at $324,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ebix by 62.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

