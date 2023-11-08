Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Ebix Trading Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ EBIX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.61. Ebix has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter.
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
