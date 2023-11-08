Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

