Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $34.96 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $472.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.