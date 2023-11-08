EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCORE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

EMKR opened at $0.48 on Friday. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

