Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
ATHX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $630,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
