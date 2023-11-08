Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $630,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Athersys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Athersys by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Athersys by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,836,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

