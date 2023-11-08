Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renasant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Get Renasant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNST

Renasant Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $26.20 on Friday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Renasant by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.