Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading

