Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRHC. Benchmark lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $10.50 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth $1,396,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

