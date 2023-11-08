Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TZOO. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

TZOO opened at $8.04 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $200,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,284,802 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,264.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,154. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

