Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.78.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 89.41%. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
