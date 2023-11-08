Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

