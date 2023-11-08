Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.94 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

